BRIEF-inContact says co, Nice Systems enter $550 mln senior secured credit agreement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - inContact Inc

* Incontact inc-term facility and revolving facility will mature on november 14, 2021

* Incontact - on nov 14, entered into first supplemental indenture, dated as of march 30, 2015, governing co's 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2022

* On november 14, 2016, co, Nice Systems Inc entered into a $550 million senior secured credit agreement

* Credit facility consists of a $475 million term loan facility and a $75 million revolving loan facility - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fN5I64) Further company coverage: