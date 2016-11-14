Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc:

* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Netflix - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors takes share stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Lowe's Companies Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Terraform Power Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Pandora Media Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Electronic Arts Inc by 48.9 percent to 266,400 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Allergan Plc by 19.4 percent to 541,122 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 13.7 percent to 278,100 class A shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fNytzh) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aXRf54)