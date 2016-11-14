BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says long-term economic, market risks are increasing
* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see Donald Trump's "surprise win amplifying reflationary theme" that has shaped global markets in recent months
Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc:
* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Netflix - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors takes share stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Lowe's Companies Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Terraform Power Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Pandora Media Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Electronic Arts Inc by 48.9 percent to 266,400 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Allergan Plc by 19.4 percent to 541,122 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 13.7 percent to 278,100 class A shares
* Omega Advisors Inc - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fNytzh) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aXRf54)
* Files for sale of up to 2.11 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholder - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2fPWDbs Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 14 IEX Group, operator of the newest U.S. stock exchange, on Monday said it hired former Morgan Stanley executive Sara Furber to help it challenge Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange for corporate listings.