BRIEF-Heng Xin China auditors report misappropriation of certain funds

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd :
* Misappropriation of certain funds in Shanxi Zhongze Heng Yuan Biological Technology Company
* Operation of group remains unaffected by suspected wrongdoing
* Board will engage external professional parties as soon as practicable to conduct an investigation on suspected misappropriation
* Financial exposure is expected to be not more than approximately RMB52 million.
* Auditors of company has recently reported to company that there is suspected misappropriation of certain funds
* Suspected misappropriation occurred only at level of shanxi zhongze and operation of group remains unaffected by suspected wrongdoing
* Suspected misappropriation was a standalone incident, and insofar as financial impact is concerned
* Suspected misappropriation was a standalone incident, and insofar as financial impact is concerned
* Will conduct an investigation on suspected misappropriation