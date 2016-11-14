BRIEF-Datang International Power Generation seeks trading halt from Nov. 15

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd :
* Requested to suspend trading in a shares of company listed on shanghai stock exchange from 15 november 2016
* Trading of H shares of company on stock exchange of hong kong limited shall continue
* Is in process of contemplating a proposed non-public issuance of shares
* Trading of A shares will be resumed within ten trading days from date of suspension of trading of a shares
* Company will proactively carry out relevant works for non-public issuances of shares