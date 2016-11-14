BRIEF-Topsearch International entered into placing agreement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :
* Placing shares at a price of hk$2.0 per placing share
* Intends to apply net proceeds from placing for repayment of group's indebtedness and group's other potential investments
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$477.6 mln
* Company appointed placing agent to place 240 mln placing shares at a price of hk$2.0 per placing share