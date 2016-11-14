FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Centrale del Latte d'Italia 9-month LFL EBIT turns negative at 746,000 euros
November 14, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Centrale del Latte d'Italia 9-month LFL EBIT turns negative at 746,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Centrale del Latte d'Italia SpA :

* 9-month like-for-like net revenue 71.7 million euros ($76.80 million) versus 71.6 million euros a year ago

* 9-month like-for-like negative EBIT 746,000 euros versus positive EBIT 1.4 million euros a year ago

* The operating results were mainly affected by the rise in business costs to support the brands and to extend sales areas, and to the costs linked to the merger, as well as significant on-going maintenance costs sustained to make factories increasingly efficient

* At Sept. 30, net profit due to the business combination equalled 12.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

