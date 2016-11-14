FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Omega Advisors takes share stake in U.S. Steel, cuts in Delta Air - SEC Filing
November 14, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Omega Advisors takes share stake in U.S. Steel, cuts in Delta Air - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega advisors cuts share stake in delta air lines by 15.8 percent to 976,400 shares

* Omega advisors - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

* Omega advisors takes share stake in united states steel corp

* Omega advisors takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in cliffs natural resources inc

* Omega advisors takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in williams companies inc

* Omega advisors cuts share stake in united continental holdings by 13.0 percent to 2.1 million shares

* Omega advisors cuts share stake in synchrony financial by 22.1 percent to 1.7 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54

