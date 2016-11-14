BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says long-term economic, market risks are increasing
* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see Donald Trump's "surprise win amplifying reflationary theme" that has shaped global markets in recent months
Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc
* Omega advisors cuts share stake in delta air lines by 15.8 percent to 976,400 shares
* Omega advisors - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016
* Omega advisors takes share stake in united states steel corp
* Omega advisors takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in cliffs natural resources inc
* Omega advisors takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in williams companies inc
* Omega advisors cuts share stake in united continental holdings by 13.0 percent to 2.1 million shares
* Omega advisors cuts share stake in synchrony financial by 22.1 percent to 1.7 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54
* Files for sale of up to 2.11 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholder - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2fPWDbs Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 14 IEX Group, operator of the newest U.S. stock exchange, on Monday said it hired former Morgan Stanley executive Sara Furber to help it challenge Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange for corporate listings.