9 months ago
BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp, Alphabet, AIG
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp, Alphabet, AIG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 185,300 shares in Ctrip.com International Ltd - sec filing

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp by 31.5 percent to 1.1 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in American International Group by 17.2 percent to 2.4 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A capital stock by 38.7 percent to 161,156

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.1 percent to 2.3 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
