Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 185,300 shares in
Ctrip.com International Ltd - sec filing
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Unitedhealth
Group Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp by
31.5 percent to 1.1 million shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in American
International Group by 17.2 percent to 2.4 million shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's
Class A capital stock by 38.7 percent to 161,156
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in MGM Resorts
International by 23.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of
September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended
as of June 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54