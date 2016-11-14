FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says long-term economic, market risks are increasing
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says long-term economic, market risks are increasing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill :

* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see Donald Trump's "surprise win amplifying reflationary theme" that has shaped global markets in recent months

* "We expect headline inflation data out of U.S. and UK to provide further evidence of a reflationary environment"

* "We expect the federal reserve to raise rates next month and see a rising chance of additional future rate hikes"

* Trump potentially renegotiating trade deals could hurt global economy, spark risk-off sentiment, lead to a weaker Chinese yuan

* See Donald Trump's "surprise win amplifying reflationary theme" that has shaped global markets in recent months

* See U.S. election result increasing likelihood of corporate, income tax cuts, greater spending on infrastructure in medium term

* "Cautious" of long-duration bonds and "favor" treasury inflation-protected securities

* "We see equities as attractive, but expect lower returns ahead amid rising policy uncertainty"

* Expect cyclical, value equities to outperform, health care stocks to benefit under Trump administration, U.S. dollar to strengthen

* Long-term economic and market risks are increasing

* See selected emerging markets benefiting from improving economies, easing monetary policies and global focus on fiscal spending Further company coverage:

