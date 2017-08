Nov 14 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* 9-month rental revenue 205 million euros ($219.78 million)versus 169 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit 249 million euros versus 213 million euros year ago

* 9-month recurring EBITDA 166 million euros versus 129 million euros year ago

* Says is confident on delivery of acquisition plan Source text for Eikon:

