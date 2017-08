Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* 9-month net profit 48 million euros versus loss 561 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 151 million euros versus 63.2 million euros year ago due to better direct margin, lower impact from onerous projects and efficiency plans

* Net debt down by 5 percent versus Dec. 2015 to 666 million euros Source text for Eikon:

