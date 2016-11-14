FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Asit Biotech gets constructive FDA recommendations regarding gp-ASIT+
November 14, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Asit Biotech gets constructive FDA recommendations regarding gp-ASIT+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asit Biotech SA :

* Constructive recommendations from FDA regarding gp-ASIT+ file for preparation of a first clinical trial

* Gp-ASIT+ phase III trial results should be available during Q1 of 2017

* Partnership with SynteractHCR, a north american CRO specialized in running clinical trials in field of respiratory disorders

* Dr. Linda Cox and Dr. Peter Creticos, are joining opinion leaders committee for clinical development in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

