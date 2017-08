Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bastide le Confort Medical SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 50.7 million euros ($54.4 million) versus 44.5 million euros a year ago

* Strengthens 2016-2017 objectives with annual revenue growth seen between 10-15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)