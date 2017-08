Nov 14 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Says to carry out share buyback program for up to 10.0 million shares, in a total amount of up to 68.0 million euros ($72.9 million)

* Says share buyback program to end on may 15, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)