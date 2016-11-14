FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-BlackRock analyst comments on impact of U.S. presidential election on municipal bond market
November 14, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock analyst comments on impact of U.S. presidential election on municipal bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock analyst Peter Hayes:

* BlackRock analyst Peter Hayes issues staements on the implications of the U.S. election on the municipal bond market

* Says the tax exemption of municipal bond income could come into question in discussions of the broader tax code

* Says Trump's stated desire to increase infrastructure spending would likely lead to increased municipal issuance

* Says expect municipal yield curve to steepen and "favor the front end"

* Focus already on immigration, repealing Affordable Care Act, tax reform; rhetoric around these issues will affect municipal market

* "We are wary of a potentially more aggressive Fed in 2017" Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
