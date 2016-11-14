BRIEF-Tiger Global Management raises share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Amazon

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 283,877 Class C capital stock in Alphabet Inc

* Tiger Global Management - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016

* Tiger Global Management raises share stake in Apple Inc by 161.3 percent to 3.61 million shares - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc by 8.3 percent to 1.34 million shares

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in JD.com Inc by 24 percent to 33.5 million shares

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 26.2 percent to 2.4 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fQsbxH Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bimrhL