Nov 14 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd -

* Proceeds of offering are expected to be used to partly fund settlement of company's outstanding convertible bonds

* Golar LNG Limited launches public follow-on offering of its common stock

* Commencement of a registered offering of 5.7 million shares of its common stock

* Proceeds of offering will augment a recently received commitment from Citibank N.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: