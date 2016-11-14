BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Vodafone Group

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc :

* dissolves share stake in Vodafone Group Plc

* cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by 18.1 percent to 3.9 million shares

* dissolves share stake in Twenty First Century Fox Inc

* takes share stake of 3.1 million shares in United States Steel Corp

* cuts share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 18.8 percent to 17.9 million shares

* change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2ez9IcP) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aVdzdO)