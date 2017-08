Nov 14 (Reuters) - Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Acura Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Revenues for quarter were $218 thousand compared to $210 thousand in Q3 of 2015

* At October 31, 2016, had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: