9 months ago
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Community Health, cuts in GM
November 14, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Community Health, cuts in GM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in community health systems inc

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 100,000 shares in citigroup inc

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.5 million shares in facebook inc

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in southwest airlines by 83.4 percent to 576,838 shares

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 4.1 million shares in bank of america corp

* Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 900,000 shares in qualcomm inc

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.8 million shares in yahoo inc

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in synchrony financial by 31.4 percent to 4.2 million shares

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in general motors by 93.2 percent to 94,826 shares

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in us foods holdings corp by 15.8 percent to 622,762 shares

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in whirlpool corp by 11.2 percent to 1.2 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSiJxx Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
