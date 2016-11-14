FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-S&P revises Belize sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is CCC+
November 14, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Belize sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is CCC+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Negative outlook reflects view of potential further deterioration in government's ability or willingness to service its debt

* Expect net general government debt to rise to 81% of GDP this year, up from 76% in 2015

* We anticipate slow progress in lowering the fiscal deficit over the coming years

* Although risks to political stability will remain low in the coming four years, we find Belize's governmental institutions weak

* S&P revises belize sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is ccc+ Source text: [bit.ly/2fQPO9q]

