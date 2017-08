Nov 14 (Reuters) - Geopark Ltd -

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $80-90 million

* Sees 2017 average production of 26,500-27,500 boepd

* Production is targeted for 10 percent growth during 2016

* Geopark Ltd sees 2017 exit production targeted at approximately 30,000+ boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: