FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Alphabet, dissolves stake in GM - SEC filing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Alphabet, dissolves stake in GM - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in General Motors - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 11,305 shares in Philip Morris International Inc

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Ebay Inc by 52.9 percent to 822,251 shares

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 12,700 class C capital shares in Alphabet Inc - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Viacom - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 213,600 shares in T-Mobile - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 685,500 shares in Intel Corp

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 10,859 shares in PepsiCo Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Whirlpool Corp by 133.5 percent to 46,700 shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in American Airlines Group Inc by 90.8 percent to 27,200 shares

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2favD6w) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWXNSz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.