Nov 14 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* A total of 500,000 new shares issued by Madvertise, immediately assimilated with existing shares, will be listed on Alternext Paris as of November 16

* Reference price is 1 euro ($1.08) per share and reason is issue reserved of dedicated person. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)