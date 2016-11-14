BRIEF-Travel BV files for U.S. IPO of up to $400 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc

* Travel BV files for U.S. IPO of American depositary shares representing Class A shares

* Travel BV - Have applied to have ADSs listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TRVG"

* Travel BV - J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Cowen and Company and Guggenheim Securities are also among underwriters to IPO

* Travel BV - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee

* Travel BV files for U.S. IPO of up to $400.0 million - SEC filing

* Travel BV - J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are among the underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fSkFWS) Further company coverage: