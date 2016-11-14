BRIEF-Precinct Properties New Zealand updates on Wellington portfolio following earthquake

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd

* Advises initial structural assessments have now been completed across its wellington portfolio

* Across the balance of the Wellington portfolio the assessments indicate that there is non-structural damage only

* Co's total portfolio exposure for losses under insurance policy limited to policy deductible of $10 million for any one event

* Anticipated buildings will be accessible to precinct and its occupiers within 1 to 2 days for occupation or for remedial works to commence

* Initial assessment for Deloitte house indicates that there has been some damage to building services and fitouts within building

* Anticipated that the Deloitte building will not be available for occupation for several day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: