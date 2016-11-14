FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple, Michael Kors
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple, Michael Kors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc :

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 24.2 percent to 5.2 million shares - SEC Filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd by 36.6 percent to 3.1 million

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Yelp Inc by 20.7 percent to 2.3 million Class A shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2ez9IcP Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aVdzdO

