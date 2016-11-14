BRIEF-Greenlight Capital ups stake in Mylan, cuts in GM

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital

* Ups share stake in Mylan NV by 29.4 percent to 6.4 million shares - SEC filing

* cuts share stake in General Motors Co by 1.2 percent to 17.0 million shares

* dissolves share stake in Community Health Systems

* cuts share stake in PVH Corp by 13.9 percent to 529,170 shares

* Cuts share stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.6 percent to 1.4 million shares Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2ez9IcP Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aVdzdO Further company coverage: