BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for global airline industry changed to stable from positive

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Moody's on global airlines industry

* outlook for the global airline industry changed to stable from positive

* estimates global capacity will grow between 5.5% and 6.5% next year, against 6.1% growth during first 9 months of this year

* growth in passenger demand will slow modestly next year due to lackluster global economic expansion

* airlines' operating margins and operating profits are expected to decline in the coming 12 to 18 months, as capacity continues to outstrip demand

* "capacity will continue to grow a bit more than passenger demand over the next year or so"

* improving economic activity will drive a recovery in operating profit for rated latin american carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: