BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Ingersoll-Rand, cuts in Owens Corning

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Ingersoll-Rand Plc - SEC filing

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in PPG Industries Inc

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Owens Corning by 11.5 percent to 3.0 million shares

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fSiJxx) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bo7x6Z)