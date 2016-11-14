FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in Delta Air Lines, Comcast, Time Warner
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in Delta Air Lines, Comcast, Time Warner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Amazon.com Inc to 39,510 shares - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Comcast Corp

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 166.3 percent to 2.9 million shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Monsanto Co

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 38.6 percent to 235,733 shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Procter and Gamble Co by 14.0 percent to 12,985 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Time Warner Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Alaska Air Group Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Mattel Inc

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Spirit Airlines Inc by 48 percent to 44,900 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Barrick Gold Corp to 2.9 million shares from 1.1 million shares

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2favD6w Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.