BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Pfizer, raises share stake in Facebook

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc

* Paulson & Co Inc raises share stake in Facebook Inc by 47.3 percent to 212,700 Class A shares

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Pfizer Inc by 50.6 percent to 252,000 shares - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 45,800 shares in Eli Lilly

* Paulson & Co Inc - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fTvUfH Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aX5bxr