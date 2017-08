Nov 15 (Reuters) - Invigor Group Ltd :

* Asx alert-invigor to drive growth through $4mil convertible note issue-ivo.ax

* Proceeds to retire an existing $2.4m convertible note and provide $1.6m in working capital

* notes will be issued at 3 cents per share and issued for up to 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: