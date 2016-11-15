FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nine Entertainment updates on outlook
#Broadcasting
November 15, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nine Entertainment updates on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :

* "it appears likely metro free-to-air advertising revenue will be down in low single digits for fy17"

* "our new affiliate deal with southern cross continues to perform ahead of our expectations"

* Revenue in our production business forecast to grow in excess of 50% in fy17

* also well developed in planning to continue to achieve efficiency in cost base, with an additional $50m reduction in costs planned by fy19

* "we are now expecting fy17 tv costs to be down c1.5% on fy16" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
