FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Erie Indemnity entered into credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association on Nov. 7
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Erie Indemnity entered into credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association on Nov. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Erie Indemnity Co :

* Erie indemnity Co - may request 4 draws of $25 million each under credit facility on each of Dec 1, 2016, June 1, 2017, December 1, 2017 & June 1, 2018

* On November 7, 2016, Erie indemnity entered into a credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association

* Credit agreement provides for a $100 million senior secured delayed draw term loan credit facility

* Erie indemnity - credit facility for acquisition of real property in Erie, Pennsylvania, construction of an office building to serve as part of Co's headquarters

* Borrowings under credit facility will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.35%. Source text (bit.ly/2eUlKss) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.