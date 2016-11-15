FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-DWS Ltd expect H1 2017 results to be in line or ahead of H1 2016
November 15, 2016 / 1:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-DWS Ltd expect H1 2017 results to be in line or ahead of H1 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - DWS Ltd :

* "our full year results for fy17 will be dependent on underlying demand for it services in australia"

* "reduction in number of IT consultants entering workforce and a focus on costs by clients is expected to put pressure on margins"

* Expect our first half results to be in line or ahead of our first half performance in fy16

* "demand for it services is dependent on industry but is expected to remain similar to fy16 overall"

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
