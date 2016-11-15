FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Eiger says additional LOWR HDV program data, clinical and regulatory plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger announces additional LOWR HDV program data, clinical and regulatory plans at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) meeting

* Says LNF + RTV (all-oral) regimens achieve hdv-rna pcr-negativity on treatment

* Says gastrointestinal adverse events were predominantly mild or moderate

* Says company plans to develop a clinical data package and discuss regulatory plans with agency in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

