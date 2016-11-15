FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's revises outlook on Oman's banking system to stable from negative
November 15, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's revises outlook on Oman's banking system to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody's revises outlook on Oman's banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's - outlook expresses Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Oman over the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody's on Oman- forecasts problem loans to increase to around 3.0% of gross loans by end 2017, from a low 2.1% at june 2016

* Moody's on Oman- expects real GDP growth to slow gradually to 1.7% in 2016 and 2.0% in 2017, from 3.3% in 2015

* Moody's on Oman's banking system - credit growth will decelerate to an average of 7%-9% over 2016-2017, from 12% in 2015

* Moody's - expects Omani authorities' willingness to provide financial support to the local banks to remain 'very high' Source text - bit.ly/2eZgwz7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)

