9 months ago
BRIEF-Capitol Health provides guidance for HY16
November 15, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Capitol Health provides guidance for HY16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd -

* Ebitda of group for December 2016 half year is likely to be in range of $7.7m to $8.2m

* Capitol's revenue was below expectations and likely to result in revenue for half year in range of $79 to $80m

* Board is also undertaking a review of non-core investments which is expected to be complete by end of half

* Capital expenditure has also been reduced resulting in an expected spend below $5m for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

