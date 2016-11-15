FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Baloise Holding 9-mth volume of business up 2.7 pct to CHF 7.23 bln
November 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Baloise Holding 9-mth volume of business up 2.7 pct to CHF 7.23 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding Ltd :

* In first nine months of 2016, Baloise generated good growth in volume of business, which increased by 2.7 percent to 7,234.2 million Swiss francs ($7.26 billion)

* 9-month volume of life business fell by 6.8 percent to 2,916.1 million francs owing to ongoing shift in business mix

* 9-month premium income from non-life business amounted to 2,666.1 million francs, a substantial increase of 2.1 percent

* Confirms targets set for 2016 as a whole and is already focusing on ambitions defined in new simply safe strategy, which will apply from 2017

* Baloise is confident about its full-year results for 2016 and is firmly focused on new strategic phase, which will begin in 2017

* By 2021, aims to have gained a further 1 million customers and upstreamed 2 billion francs in cash to holding company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

