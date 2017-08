Nov 15 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal bought 6,000 B shares in Schibsted on Nov. 14 at NOK 174,9221 per share

* After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 20,178 A-shares and 35,492 B-shares in Schibsted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: