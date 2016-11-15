FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Balwin Properties six-month HEPS falls 36 pct
November 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Balwin Properties six-month HEPS falls 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Balwin Properties Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016

* 6 months revenue declined from R823 million to R750 million. Operating profit and profit after tax declined to R235 million (H1 2016: R318 million)

* Gross profit margin achieved for six months to Aug. 31 under review was 41.8 pct, an amount in excess of 40 pct long-term target margin

* Decline in headline earnings per share for the six months ended Aug. 31 of 36 pct to 37 cents (2016 H1: 58 cents)

* Declared a gross dividend of 11.08975 cents per ordinary share

* Forecasts a total of approximately 2,500 apartments to be sold and handed over for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

