9 months ago
BRIEF-United Internet trims guidance after Q3 results
#IT Services & Consulting
November 15, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-United Internet trims guidance after Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - United Internet AG

* 780,000 new customer contracts in first nine months

* Says EBITDA grows by 13.4 pct to eur 613.3 million and EBIT by 23.9 pct to eur 468.2 million

* Operating EPS up 21.3 pct to eur 1.54

* Says EBITDA is likely to improve to eur 835 - eur 845 million

* Expect number of fee-based customers contracts to rise by 940,000 - 960,000 contracts

* Sales up 6.4% to eur 2,932.2 million

* Sales are expected to reach eur 3.94 - eur 3.96 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

