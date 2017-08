BRIEF-Photocure Q3 EBITDA loss stable at 1.6 million crowns

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Reported a revenue growth of 17 pct to 31.6 million Norwegian crowns ($3.7 million) in Q3 of 2016 (Q3 2015: 27.0 million crowns) for Hexvix/Cysview commercial franchise

* Q3 EBITDA loss of 1.6 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago

* Reported total revenues of 35.2 million crowns in Q3 of 2016 versus 35.9 million year ago

* Expects Hexvix/Cysview unit sales growth rates to be approximately 5 pct for the year Source text for Eikon:

