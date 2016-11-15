FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds establishes investment company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds establishes investment company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Lloyd Fonds establishing investment company for affordable housing construction

* First asset already acquired in Hamburg via co-investment with Lloyd Fonds AG

* Generated post-tax earnings of 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million)as of end of Q3

* Newly founded company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA to open up market for first time

* Continuation of Lloyd Fonds AG's strategic realignment

* Company has confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016 of earnings at upper end of a range of two to three million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

