BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds establishes investment company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Lloyd Fonds establishing investment company for affordable housing construction

* First asset already acquired in Hamburg via co-investment with Lloyd Fonds AG

* Generated post-tax earnings of 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million)as of end of Q3

* Newly founded company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA to open up market for first time

* Continuation of Lloyd Fonds AG's strategic realignment

* Company has confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016 of earnings at upper end of a range of two to three million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)