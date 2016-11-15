FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Group Q1 operating profit down at DKK 135 million
November 15, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IC Group Q1 operating profit down at DKK 135 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 consolidated revenue 851 million Danish crowns ($123 million) versus 843 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2016/17 EBIT 135 million crowns versus 163 million crowns year ago

* Investments for financial year 2016/17 are expected to attain a level of about 3-5 pct of annual revenue (unchanged)

* Expect a pre-order growth rate of about 7 pct for remainder of financial year

* Now expect group’s EBIT margin to attain a level of about 8-9 pct for financial year 2016/17 (previously: “about 9 pct”) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9196 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

