BRIEF-IC Group Q1 operating profit down at DKK 135 million

Nov 15 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 consolidated revenue 851 million Danish crowns ($123 million) versus 843 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2016/17 EBIT 135 million crowns versus 163 million crowns year ago

* Investments for financial year 2016/17 are expected to attain a level of about 3-5 pct of annual revenue (unchanged)

* Expect a pre-order growth rate of about 7 pct for remainder of financial year

* Now expect group’s EBIT margin to attain a level of about 8-9 pct for financial year 2016/17 (previously: “about 9 pct”) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.9196 Danish crowns)