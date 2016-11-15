BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group redeems $1 bln preference shares

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Redemption of preference shares issued by Lloyds Banking Group plc

* Lloyds banking group plc gives notice that, on 14 november 2016, it redeemed all of outstanding $1,000,000,000 fixed-to-floating rate non- cumulative callable dollar preference shares

* Lloyds banking group plc will apply to financial conduct authority, in its capacity as united kingdom listing authority, to cancel listing of preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)