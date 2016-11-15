FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-B&M European first half core earnings up 14.6 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-B&M European first half core earnings up 14.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail

* Interim results for the 26 weeks to 24 September 2016

* Group revenues increased by 18.9% to £1,105.9m, +17.7% at constant currency

* 20 net new UK store openings, including 500th store opened in April, on track to open at least 50 new stores this financial year

* German business, Jawoll, opened 10 net new stores in the period, on track to open 19 new stores this financial year

* UK like-for-like revenues +0.2% if including planned impact of nearby openings but +1.9% on an underlying basis

* 20 net new uk store openings, including 500 th store opened in april

* UK like-for-like revenues¹ +0.2% if including planned impact of nearby openings

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.6% to £99.2m (FY16: £86.6m)

* Group adjusted profit before tax increased by +17.2% to £77.9m (FY16: £66.4m)

* Interim dividend increased by 18.8% to 1.9p per share (FY16: 1.6p per share)

* We are confident of meeting expectations during remainder of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.